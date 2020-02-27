Ohio teen, dog save grandmother who collapsed

BURTON, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio teenager is set to be honored after she, with the help of her dog, saved her grandmother after a collapse.

The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is set to honor Elise Kilmer, 17, for her efforts.

During the November incident, Elise said, she was in her bedroom when her labradoodle puppy, Saige, abruptly began barking and scratching at the door.

“I’m not sure if she had heard my grandma fall out of the chair or something, but she definitely knew,” Elise said. “They hear things that we don’t hear.”

They rushed downstairs and found Elise’s grandmother, who has dementia, unconscious and choking in the kitchen.

“I was shocked at first, so I ran over to her and picked her up and laid her down on the floor because she was unconscious and then grabbed the phone and called,” Elise said.

Elise, who’s a YMCA lifeguard, put her training into action to begin CPR until medics arrived.

“I guess if no one was home it would have been a completely different outcome,” Elisa said. “I feel really proud I was able to help my grandma in that way.”

Her grandmother was hospitalized for two nights but is now back to normal.

Elise will be honored with a Greater Cleveland Hero Award on March 12.

“I’m not really surprised about Elise’s abilities because she’s always been a mature individual,” said Elise’s mother, Melanie Kilmer. “We’re extremely proud of her.”

Elise, who plans to study horse production and management in college, said she is grateful for her CPR training and her sidekick, Saige.

“It was really great because I don’t know when I would’ve come out of my room and if it would’ve been too late by then,” she said. “Saige definitely helped me get down there in time.”