On This Day in 1963: Martin Luther King delivers “I Have a Dream” speech

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech is among the most acclaimed in U.S. history. His soaring close “to let freedom ring” still resonates today and inspires those who are moved by his dream.

Read the full text of the speech below.

The civil rights icon delivered the famous address on August 28th, 1963 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the “March on Washington for jobs and freedom.” More than a quarter-million people attended the demonstration.

Nearly five years after the historic speech, King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

This aerial view shows crowds at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington during Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963. (AP Photo)

