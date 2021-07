(NBC NEWS) — A panda and polar bear escape the heat by enjoying a nice, cool swim in the pool.

The bears are both residents at the Moscow Zoo.

A crowd watched as the panda splashed around and played with balls in the water.

The polar bear also got relief from the hot temperatures by gliding through the zoo pool.

Moscow’s daytime temperatures are forecast to reach up to 95 degrees in the coming days and could break record highs.