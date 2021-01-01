Pandemic causes surge in online dating

(NBC NEWS) — More hopeful matches are looking for love online as we approach “Dating Sunday” this weekend.

Typically the busiest day of the year for dating apps.

Bumble Vice President of Strategy Priti Joshi said, “There’s a mix of new year’s resolutions there’s maybe some post-holiday breakups, Valentine’s Days right around the corner.”

An annual boost to a record-setting year for the online dating industry which has seen dramaitc growth since the start of the pandemic.

The Match app saw 40 percent increase in engagement according to Match Group, which owns a family of dating apps including Hinge and Tinder.

OKCupid’s Melissa Hodley said, “This year, we expect Dating Sunday to be the biggest day that dating apps have ever seen.”

Beyond more users and messages the latest data also points to a shift in how users are connecting.

Joshi said, “Our users are really adopting something called Slow dating I’m calling it the new speed in town.”

According to popular dating app Bumble, video calls on its platform have increased by 70-percent since March.

Getting creative with virtual dates to build trust online before meeting “I-R-L.”

In this busy season between the holidays and Valentine’s Day Bumble’s offering tips on its new dating guide such as how to navigate the “COVID Conversation.”

Infectious Disease Specialist and Epidemiologist Dr. Ravina Kullar said, “The key thing to keep in mind, it has to be brought on early on in getting to know them.”

Despite the challengers of pairing up in a pandemic Bumble’s data shows daters are optimisitc.

Joshi added, “Nearly half of them believe that 2021 is the year to find love.”

A new year and new normal for dating.

Experts from Match and Bumble say the best time to log on is this Sunday between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. that’s when the most people will be online and more likely to respond.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.