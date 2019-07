(WIVB) — A photo of a starfish at an aquarium is going viral.

The photo, posted by Twitter user @Babyshoujo, shows a starfish with two lumps that make it appear as if it has a large backside.

The Twitter user wrote “Saw a thicc a** starfish at the aquarium today.”

