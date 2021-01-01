Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021

(left) Harlow Rose Huntington was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Right) Winston Joseph Klee was born at 2:29 a.m at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(NewsNation Now) — Ring in the New Year with some newborn cuteness!

Not just any newborns but New Year’s Day babies. But whose baby was born just at the stroke of midnight?

So far, it looks like Swedish Medical Center in Colorado had one of the first babies of 2021. Gia Elise Barcus-Gray was born at 12:00:06 a.m., weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces.

Harlow Rose Huntington was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

And double trouble for a Massachusetts couple. Baby Shea was born exactly 19 minutes past midnight followed by baby Violet 23 minutes past on New Year’s morning at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at some of the New Year’s babies born across the country:

Malik Fradger was born shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport St. Mary Medical Center.

Saneia was born at 2:38am at Onslow Memorial Hospital at Onslow Memorial Hospital in North Carolina

Malakai Cameron Price born at 12:50 a.m. at Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital. in North Carolina. (Photo: Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune photo)

Malakai Cameron Price born at 12:50 a.m. at Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital. in North Carolina. (Photo: Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune photo)

Remington Dee Marston was born at 12:05 a.m. Friday to parents Jake and Jamie at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Missouri.

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray was born at 12:00:06 a.m., weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces at Swedish Medical Center in Colorado

Shea was born exactly 19 minutes past midnight followed by Violet 23 minutes past on New Year’s morning at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts

Cora Callie Holmes was born at 5 a.m. at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama

Sumayah Murjaan, the first baby born at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2021. (Taylor Ballek | Spectrum Health Beat)

Ava was the first baby born in 2021 at Odessa Regional Medical Center in Texas. Weighing in at six pounds and 19 inches long, Ava was born at 4:48 a.m. Friday morning to parents Carla Mendez and Shawon Parker.

Baby Octavius was born at 6:02 a.m. at Lutheran Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Harlow Rose Huntington was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Harlow Rose Huntington (left) was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1 to parents Rashon and Ashley Huntington (right).

Winston Joseph Klee was born at 2:29 a.m at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Henry Normandin, the first baby born at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2021. (Courtesy Mercy Health Saint Mary’s)

Ava Elise, was born just after midnight at 12:54 a.m. weighing 6lbs and 4oz and about 18 1/2 inches at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas

Annie Noelle Claus was born at 12:07 a.m. at Community Health North in Indianapolis.

Keller Edwards was born at 2:10 a.m. at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi,

Delmar, a girl, was born at 12:05 a.m. at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to parents Melissa and Nicholas Hawke of San Diego.

Kattleya was born at 4:36 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman in Boardman, Ohio. Over the state line in Sharon, Brittany and Ethan brought baby Aubrey Grace to the world at 11:45 a.m. at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Jackson was born just 29 minutes after the new year at 12:29 A.M. He weighs 9 pounds, 13.3 ounces, is 22 inches long and Clovis Community Medical Center in Fresno, California New Year’s baby.

Megan Todd, who is from Brunswick, gave birth to her daughter Amelia at 12:08 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. She spent 16 hours in labor before getting a C-section.

NewsNation affiliate stations from across the country contributed to this report