BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II Veteran who served in the United States Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946 celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday in New Orleans.







Photos courtesy of Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland News.

A parade came through Andy Washington’s neighborhood to celebrate his birthday, and Capt. Michael Paradise of Coast Guard Base New Orleans presented Washington with a Coast Guard flag, according to a USCG news release.