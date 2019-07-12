Pistol-packing pastor nabs burglar

(WFLA/NBC News) – A burglar is behind bars after he was nabbed by a gun-toting pastor inside a Tampa, Florida church.

Police said the burglar set off the alarm system at the Seminole Heights Baptist Church shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect had allegedly broke through a window, then broke several other windows and door frames while inside of the building, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, according to the church’s pastor, Brant Adams.

The alarm company alerted Adams, who arrived at the scene and held the intruder at gunpoint until law enforcement was able to arrive.

