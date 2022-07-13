HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a grisly scene in southeast Houston as human remains were found in a barbecue grill on Tuesday.

Houston police were called to a house on the 5200 block of Peach Creek after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. The caller then left the home.

Police told reporters that they then got a search warrant for the home to begin the investigation.

Houston police cars parked near the home where they found human remains in a barbecue grill. (Houston Police Department/Twitter)

When investigators searched the grill, they found a full human skeleton in the grill. They believe the remains to be an adult but do not know yet the age or sex of the victim. They also said the remains had been there for some time.

Police are now waiting for the medical examiner to take the remains for an autopsy to discover the age and cause of death of the body. No charges have been filed in the case.