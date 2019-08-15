Bossier City Police on the hunt for suspected computer thief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing two computers from a Walmart in Bossier City.

The theft happened back on June 30 in the 2500 block of Airline Dr.

Surveillance video captured a man stealing two HP computers valued at over $2,300.

Investigators said the suspect managed to cut the security wires off of the computers while inside of the store and then ran out the front exit with the computers in a shopping cart.

The suspect then drove away in what appeared to be a white-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com.