Bossier City Police on the hunt for suspected computer thief

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing two computers from a Walmart in Bossier City.

The theft happened back on June 30 in the 2500 block of Airline Dr.

Surveillance video captured a man stealing two HP computers valued at over $2,300.

Investigators said the suspect managed to cut the security wires off of the computers while inside of the store and then ran out the front exit with the computers in a shopping cart.

The suspect then drove away in what appeared to be a white-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss