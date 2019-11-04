Police seek help finding Shreveport woman last seen in September

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police investigators are asking the public to help them find a missing woman who was last seen in September.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, family members reported 57-year-old Camellia Huddleston missing last week to report that she had not been seen since Septemeber 25 near the 2300 block of Levy Street.

Police say Huddleston weighs about 150 pounds, and she has hazel eyes with brown and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Huddleston’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7020.

