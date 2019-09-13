Popeyes launches BYOB solution for sold-out chicken sandwich: Bring Your Own Bun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Popeyes has come up with a solution for those of you that still want their chicken sandwich.

Popeyes introduced BYOB on Thursday on Twitter.

“While we work to get the sandwich back in our restaurants, we wanted to offer our guests a fun way to satisfy their Popeyes sandwich cravings,” said Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing for North America, in a statement to CNN.

Popeyes said then that the restaurant was temporarily suspending production of the sandwich until further notice

