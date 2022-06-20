(WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are still climbing.

No one won either lotto jackpot over the weekend.

The Powerball drawing is Monday night. The jackpot is $296 million, with a cash option of $166.1 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 10-19-40-45-58 with a Powerball of 25.

Powerball tickets are $2. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The Mega Millions jackpot is Tuesday. It’s hit $290 million.

The cash option is $162.3 million. Friday’s winning numbers were 20-36-53-56-69 with a Mega Ball of 16.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.