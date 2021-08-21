Real-estate listing in Washington shows ‘knight’ enjoying home’s amenities, using toilet in full armor

(NEXSTAR) – It’s a home fit for a king — or at least a very domestic knight.

A real-estate agent in Washington is having a bit of fun with the listing photos for his latest Spokane-area property, most of which show a fully armored “knight” enjoying the home’s amenities.

(TourMyHome.com for Jonas Elber)

The house itself, located in Chattaroy, was already constructed to resemble a castle, featuring a massive exterior “fortress wall” topped with battlements. It only made sense, then, that it should be marketed in an appropriate way, says agent Jonas Elber.

“I have enjoyed marketing unique properties in the past,” said Elber, who explained that he enlisted an actual armorer, along with a few of his friends, to help bring his vision to reality. “They all jumped on the idea and were great to work with.”

Their efforts resulted not only a series of silly listing photos, but also a short film that depicts the “knight” giving a tour of the $600,000 property. In it, he can be seen playing hockey in the courtyard, slicing fruit with his sword, and, yes, utilizing one of the home’s throne rooms.

(TourMyHome.com for Jonas Elber)

Elber says the idea has generated plenty of exposure, but more importantly, it attracted the eye of several potential buyers.

“When this home was previously listed in 2009 it sat on the market for over 400 days and stuck out like a sore thumb,” Elber said. This time around, however, he claims over a dozen qualified buyers have toured the home, which hit the market only days ago. This weekend, he’s getting ready to review a few offers, too.

(TourMyHome.com for Jonas Elber)

“We are happy to see so many buyers enthusiastic about the castle and the potential it has as a residence, potential wedding venue, or Airbnb,” he said.