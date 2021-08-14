Saturday: Backpack and School Supply Give-A-Way, COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Grounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 22nd Annual “We Are Better Together” Back to School Backpack and School Supply Give-A-Way, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at in the Cattleman’s building at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport.

For more than two decades, Praise Temple, and the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation have joined to provide backpacks to local children, and this year has combined with new sponsors to make the event bigger and better than ever.

Praise Temple, the title sponsor, and Community Development this year expanded their reach and resources to partner with partner with Cumulus Media and Ochsner LSU Health, according to Bishop Lawrence Brandon, senior pastor of Praise Temple.

According to Brandon, who has spearheaded the event since its beginning, said 1,000 backpacks will be given away at the event, which is even giving two iPads and two laptop computers away as door prizes.

In addition to the giving away backpacks, LSU Health will be giving both the first and the second COVID-19 vaccinations during the event.

The first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, along with the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.