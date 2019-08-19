School safety goes digital

(NBC News) — A new industry dedicated to keeping kids safe at school is taking off.

Securly bills itself as “the student safety company.” The company monitors what students are doing or searching for on school-owned computers and other devices, and report it to school administrators.

“So they can be proactive,” says Securly’s Mike Jolley. “So they can intervene if they know a student is looking at harmful things if they are expressing that they want to harm others through social media or email.”

It’s a concept catching on at lightning speed across the country. Securly is already serving 10,000 school districts across the country with some ten million students.

Similar services are offered to parents for monitoring personal devices.

Jolley admits what they do makes some uneasy about invading privacy.

“We have third parties look at what we do on an annual basis,” he notes, “because we have extremely sensitive data for these students and we want to protect that”

