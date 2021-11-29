Sci-port is a great destination for families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Sci-Port Discovery Center serves to spark the curiosity of people. All ages will get to explore and engage in the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

They provide a hands on approach for using science in everyday life.

Here are some of the exhibits you can explore, a space dome planetarium, a solar observatory, a demonstration theater, the power of play, adventures of intrigue, and the Imax theater. SnowPort is also open again this year from November 26th to February 27th.

For information on hours and ticket prices click HERE for the visitor’s page.