‘She’s a thief’: Video captures porch pirate struggling to steal hot tub from KC nurse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Home security footage captured a porch pirate stealing a 50-plus pound inflatable hot tub from a Kansas City woman’s porch in broad daylight.

Denise Gregory is a registered nurse and medical sales rep. In this pandemic, she has been busy.

To relax and nurse a recent partial knee replacement surgery, her husband Joe ordered her an inflatable hot tub.

“I was so excited to get this, and you know we waited a long time, because it’s not cheap,” Gregory said.

It was $547 to be exact.

Sunday, the couple received a notification it was delivered, but the hot tub was nowhere to be found.

“My husband woke up and he thought somebody was out here delivering it at that time, and it was actually her taking it out of the package and rolling it across the street to her van,” Gregory said.

Porch pirates are normally quick, in and out, yet the video shows the woman struggle to even get the box to move. She is seen pushing, pulling and dragging it to her van.

“It is so frustrating, because we use Amazon all the time to get deliveries,” Gregory said.

An earlier video appears to show the same van pulling by and the hot tub box is still there.

Gregory said Amazon is replacing the hot tub free of charge but said that’s not the point.

“She’s a thief, and I want her to know that’s not acceptable,” Gregory said. “She needs to be accountable for what she did.”