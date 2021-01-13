Shreveport Little Theatre now selling tickets for virtual show “BOB: A Life In Five Acts”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Little Theater says tickets are now on sale for their virtual show “BOB: A LIFE IN FIVE ACTS.”

The show is a wacky comedy that is directed by John Daniel and stars Josh Hires, Liesl Cruz, Barbara Leonard-Holmes, Jason Woods, and Camren Hohn.

According to Shreveport Little Theater, the on-demand show will be available to view online from 12 a.m. on January 23 through midnight on February 24 on ShowTix4U.com.

Tickets are $15 and ticket holders will be emailed a link to the production. Pre-show ticket sales are online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439, at shreveportlittletheatre.com, or on SLT’s Facebook page.

Written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, this oddball comedy chronicles the life to death story of Bob as he goes from a baby abandoned in the bathroom of a White Castle restaurant to a folk legend known by everyone in America.

Along the way Bob meets hundreds of other people who have as much of an effect on Bob as he has on them and who, along with Bob himself, change the country for good forever.

For further information, call the box office at (318) 424-4439 or visit the box office on Tuesday or Thursday, from noon until 4 p.m.