Six-year-old Louisiana boy becomes viral sensation as baseball umpire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 6-year-old Louisiana boy has gone viral for his performance at a recent baseball game.

One of the attendees captured Lathan Williams, dressed in full umpire gear, calling a Little League game from outside the fence.

“His video was seen on Good Morning America, FOX national news,” said mother Kristin.

Many media outlets reported that Lathan was mimicking the official umpire, but Lathan’s mom said that’s not the case.

“He’s really learned the game from playing and watching, so he has his own calls. He’s doing his own thing out there,” said Kristin.

In catching up with Lathan on the diamond for this interview, he was quick to show his knowledge of the game.

“The strike zone is from your knees to your chest,” Lathan said as he stood behind home plate.

Lathan also shows great pride in his umpire uniform. The blue collared shirt he wears even has an official MLB patch.

“Santa brought it to me,” said Lathan.

Lathan’s older brother, Logan, is an avid sports player and fan. He said the pair share time in front of the television. While Logan is watching the players, Lathan has his eyes on the officiators.

“He’s watching their calls. He’s watching their stance. He watches the count,” said Logan.

Lathan’s parents said they hope people see that umpiring is a tough job.

“People walk up to him and say, ‘We need you in the game. This umpire is horrible.’ We just don’t want that to come across as something he learns,” said mother Kristin.

Lathan’s fan base continues to grow. “We were in Gulfport, we went to LaPlace and he’s doing autographs. People just love him,” said Kristin. “If people would show umpires the same love, it would just be different in the game.”

When speaking about his young brother, Logan said “he has just come so far in only a little bit of life. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”