Snatched from the jaws of death: Man fights alligator to save puppy

Don't Miss
Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH/NBC NEWS) — Video shows a man springing into action to save his new puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks said he was enjoying a beautiful fall day with his new puppy, Gunner, when everything changed in a blink of an eye.

Gunner started crying out for help, and Wilbanks saw an alligator had him in his jaws.

“Instincts just took over. Adrenaline kicked in and I just went right into the water after the gator and Gunner,” Wilbanks says.

The heroic but dangerous action was all caught on tape thanks to video surveillance by the Florida Wildlife Federation.

Read more: https://bit.ly/35TEy99

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss