South Carolina deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after traffic stop

(NBC News) – It started out as a routine traffic stop for a South Carolina deputy last month, but instead of writing a ticket He ended up saving a young life and it was all caught on camera!

Officials say Deputy W. Kimbro pulled over a car for speeding on June 11th.

The driver then stepped out saying the 12-day-old baby inside her car had stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.

Deputy Kimbro took the baby and started to perform lifesaving first aid, before placing her on the mother’s lap.

As you can see the deputy began to massage her chest trying to get the newborn to breathe again.

His heroic actions worked. The baby started breathing again and was said to have a “strong pulse” when the EMT arrived.

Deputy Kimbro was awarded a life-saving medal for his actions.

