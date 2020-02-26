‘Stop Feeding Wildlife’; Deer dies of cancer with stomach full of bird seed

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding the public how important it is to stop feeding wildlife after a deer with cancer died with a stomach full of bird seed. (Photo: CPW NE Region)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding the public how important it is to stop feeding wildlife after a deer with cancer died with a stomach full of bird seed.

CPW shared the photograph on Twitter earlier this week saying, “When people feed wildlife, it may fill their bellies, but it is not giving them the nutrients they need to survive. Everything gets worse for wildlife after people introduce non-natural foods to them.”

A few weeks ago, a woman was cited for a feeding a deer inside her Evergreen home.

“These egregious acts of feeding wildlife need to stop. It is selfish and dangerous, for both the animals and people, plus it is illegal,” said CPW. “Let wildlife be wild, these animals are not pets.”