Study warns some Halloween treats are poisonous to pets

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) A recent study by the Pet Poison Helpline warns pet parents of the perils of Halloween celebrations and the treats that come. Pets can easily access foods and sugary treats during this time of year that causes acute canine pancreatitis.

Veterinarians at Pet Poison Helpline calls have increased by 12 percent, making it the call center’s busiest time of year. Studies found that high-fat candy and sweets, such as bags of candy leftover from Halloween parties are poisonous to pets.

“While Halloween can be a fun event for pets and their owners, we encourage our clients to supervise their pets to prevent them from getting into trouble from eating left-out food and candy,” said Dr. Leigh O’Brien of the Pet Poison Helpline.

"While Halloween can be a fun event for pets and their owners, we encourage our clients to supervise their pets to prevent them from getting into trouble from eating left-out food and candy," said Dr. Leigh O'Brien of the Pet Poison Helpline.

If your pet has access to any treats please monitor them closely, little signs of sickness go unnoticed. Keep all trash bags and sweets secured to avoid canine pancreatitis.

