Texarkana Police will sport beards to bring Christmas to kids in CPS

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Police Department is raising money for children in Child Protective Services by participating in No Shave November.

Every year the TTPD hosts the Shop with a Cop and Firefighter fundraiser to support 100 needy children ages 4-13 who live in Texarkana, TX, or Bowie County. Because this year has been difficult on many families they are looking to raise that number to 120. This will be the first year they will hold the No Shave November themed fundraiser. Men in the force can pay 100 dollars to have a beard through the end of the year. Women will be able to wear jeans until Jan 1 for the donation.

The goal in prior years has been 10 thousand dollars, but because of the additional children, they’re looking to raise 12 thousand this year. Each child is given 100 dollars to spend at Target on whatever they want. In order to keep everyone safe and maintain social distancing, this year will be a drive-through event. On December 11 the childrens’ family will pick up their gift boxes from the TTPD.

In previous years they have held concerts, golf tournaments, and accepted donations from the community. Police and firefighters would physically go with the children to help them pick out what they want.

Community donations to support the children are also accepted. Donations are tax-deductible, they’re an incorporated 501c3 nonprofit organization. Anyone wanting to help can contact TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn at (903) 798-3116.