Texas community embraces 5-year-old who lost parents to COVID-19

(WOAI/NBC NEWS) — A community in San Antonio, Texas put on a major birthday celebration to show their love and support for a 5-year-old boy who lost both of his parents to COVID-19.

Neighbors showed up in full force, taking part in a nearly hour long car parade.

“It’s just amazing, you know, what San Antonio is doing for him, “Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas said.

Raiden’s mom and his dad both recently lost their battles with COVID-19.

Raiden’s story has garnered worldwide headlines and a huge outpouring of support that lead up to Saturday’s big celebration.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Salinas said.

