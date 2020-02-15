Texas Teen catches 7ft, 190-pound Alligator gar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK/CNN) — A Texas teen has quite the fish tale.

He was trying to catch a catfish but ended up reeling in a 190-pound alligator gar.

Jack Pytel says, “This is really for my catfish.”

Foster High School senior, Jack Pytel, wasn’t expecting to catch what he did with his catfishing pole.

Pytel says, “I was planning on catching some catfish. I didn’t even bring my stuff for gar that night.”

Jack, though, reeled in a 190 pound, seven-foot five, Alligator gar while fishing with a buddy and his girlfriend along the Brazos River near Needville.

Pytel says, “It’s really cool to catch stuff like that, something so old too and prehistoric.”

He’s been fishing since he was three and has caught Alligator gar before but nothing like this.

Pytel says, “I’ve caught one around six and a half, but nothing that push seven.”

Jack let his girlfriend try and reel it in

Pytel says, “I actually gave her the rod for a minute, tried to get her to fight it and she said no this is too much for me.”

Big fish like this are common in Texas.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the state record for an Alligator gar catch is 302 pounds caught back in 1953.

Jack is hopeful to one day catch one and beat the record.

Pytel says, “I’m hoping to and I’m going to be fishing for more.”