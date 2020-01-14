Tigers helping Tigers: LSU fan starts GoFundMe to purchase a new mascot costume for Clemson

With both LSU and Clemson having a tiger for a mascot, comparisons are inevitable, but some LSU fans believe Clemson’s mascot is in need of a major makeover.
During the national championship Monday night, an LSU fan started a GoFundMe to support the new the purchase of a new mascot for the Clemson Tigers.
The organizer attached the following:
“After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger. It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser. GO LSU!!!”
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had surpassed its $1000 goal and sits over $1700.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.