Tigers helping Tigers: LSU fan starts GoFundMe to purchase a new mascot costume for Clemson

by: Justin Franklin

Posted: / Updated:

With both LSU and Clemson having a tiger for a mascot, comparisons are inevitable, but some LSU fans believe Clemson’s mascot is in need of a major makeover.

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers mascot “the Tiger” is seen prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

During the national championship Monday night, an LSU fan started a GoFundMe to support the new the purchase of a new mascot for the Clemson Tigers.

The organizer attached the following:

“After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger. It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser. GO LSU!!!”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: The LSU Tigers mascot poses before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had surpassed its $1000 goal and sits over $1700.

