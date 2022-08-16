A truck that WCNC-TV said was carrying ground beef crashed and burst into flames on a freeway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 16.

Footage released by the Charlotte Fire Department shows the vehicle in flames, and crews working to put out the blaze on Interstate 77 N.

According to WBTV, the truck hit a concrete barrier before catching fire.

The fire department said the blaze was brought under control within 22 minutes.

The driver escaped the crash and was treated for injuries, the fire department said.

Video credit: Charlotte Fire Department via Storyful