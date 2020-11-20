VIDEO: Meteors flare over Texas as part of the annual Leonid meteor shower

DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — A flaring meteor near Del Rio was caught on dashcam Thursday while the Leonid meteor shower continues this week.

KXAN viewer Richard Fujikawa sent in a video his dashcam captured while he was traveling near the area.

According to Space.com, the Leonid meteors are caused by the Tempel-Tuttle comet which travels through our solar system every 33.3 years. When the comet passes near the sun, it leaves a trail of debris that the Earth passes through.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville tweeted another video of the meteor that was caught by one of its meteorologists.

This year’s Leonid shower began Monday around midnight.

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon will only be 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.