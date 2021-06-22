VIDEO: Navy blast off Florida registers as 3.9 magnitude earthquake

by: NBC News Channel

The U.S. Navy fired thousands of pounds of explosives near one of its aircraft carriers to test its wartime abilities.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of a new class of carriers, was struck by the blast about 100 miles off the coast of Florida on Friday.

The explosive event was the first in a series of full-ship shock trials to prove whether hte carrier can take a hit during battle at sea.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the blast was the equivalent to a 3.9 magnitude earthq]uake.

The Navy says the test was a success.

