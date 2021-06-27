VIDEO: USPS mail carrier carelessly tosses package onto roof of pregnant woman’s home, then walks away

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Soon-to-be mother of two, Yeimi Alcantara, couldn’t believe her eyes when she watched video footage captured by her doorbell camera attached to the front door of her home in Terrytown, La., on Sunday afternoon.

Alcantara, who is currently seven months pregnant with her second child, watched in disbelief as a United State Postal Service mail carrier arrived at 3:16 p.m. and was then caught on camera tossing her package towards her door only for it to end up on the roof.

It was the noise of the package landing on the rooftop that caught Alcantara’s attention.

But the mail carrier’s mishandling of her package was not the only thing that shocked Alcantara. Upon recognizing her mistake, the mail carrier took six steps toward the house before making an about-face toward the USPS delivery van.

“I heard a noise and went to the door only to see the USPS carrier leaving,” Alcantara told WGNO. “I could not believe my eyes when I watched the video. It was sheer negligence.”

According to Alcantara, this is the first time she has seen this mail carrier. At the time of her sharing her 29-second clip with WGNO, she has yet to retrieve her package containing clothes from Macy’s for her 5-year-old daughter.

Being so far along in her pregnancy, she has no plans on climbing a ladder and retrieving the parcel.

“The worst part is that it has clothes in it for my daughter,” she told WGNO. “But I am in no condition to get it down, so I will have to leave it on the roof.”

Since the closest USPS office on Gretna Boulevard is closed until 8:30 a.m. on Monday, both Alcantara and WGNO will have to wait for a response to the footage and the negligent service provided.