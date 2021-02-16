WATCH: Baton Rouge man helps half-frozen falcon thaw out, releases it near Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A falcon too frozen to fly as frigid temperatures gripped the Deep South got some help warming up Monday from a Baton Rouge man.

Travis Moore says he was on a walk around his Spanish Town neighborhood when he spotted the falcon sitting on a neighbor’s fence. Moore thought it was on the hunt, but after friends alerted him that the bird had fallen onto the road, he realized something was wrong. Closer inspection showed that ice had formed on the falcon’s wings.

The falcon was gently captured with the help of a towel and taken inside Moore’s home. One inside, Moore and his wife put the falcon in the tub and covered it in warm towels. With some time and space to recover, the hawk came around.

“With the advice of a fellow bird lover, it was suggested we either hold the bird till the morning or release before it got dark as long as it could fully function,” said Moore. Sure enough, Moore says the falcon looked like it could fly again late in the afternoon.

As you can see in the video below, the falcon was taken near the Louisiana State Capitol and released.

“We see hawks and falcons around the Capitol, so assumed releasing it with those landmarks in sight, it would be able to realign itself the quickest.”