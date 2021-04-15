WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save struggling Gulf swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Good Samaritans on Panama City Beach formed a human chain Wednesday after five swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf.

According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in a rip current. Several people swam into the water in an attempt to save her. One of those people also began struggling in the water, and a man who had taken a raft out in an effort to help found the current too strong to swim it back in.

In the video, you can see dozens of people forming a chain by linking arms to help the swimmers struggling in the powerful Gulf currents.

Everyone involved was reported to be safe, but officials discourage human chains because they can sometimes also be dangerous and lead to more people being swept out into the Gulf.