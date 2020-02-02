Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring for the second year in a row.

Phil made his prediction Sunday. This is the first time ever Phil has predicted an early spring in back-to-back years.

A record crowd came out to see Phil make his annual prediction.

The Groundhog Day tradition began back in 1887. Punxsutawney is located just over 60 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.