WATCH: 10-year-old budding meteorologist reports on Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet the next Jim Cantore.

Everyone knows wherever the Weather Channel stalwart shows up, the bad weather can’t be far behind. But in Baton Rouge, the bad weather that came with Hurricane Ida might have brought out the next Jim Cantore.

His name is Sammy Hursey and he lives near Southdowns. The 10-year-old is in the fifth grade at BASIS Baton Rouge. He spent the day recording his own weather updates, and his family shared them with us.

Sammy says a visit from a meteorologist led to his love of all things weather.

Sammy has a particular affinity for hurricanes and tornadoes.

The 10-year-old’s appreciation for weather patterns grew in his science class last year.

Sammy has a love for acting as well and has made a short film.

We look forward to seeing what this budding weatherman does next.