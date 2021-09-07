WATCH: Man arrested after yelling profanities at flight crew, passengers on American Airlines flight

(NBC NEWS) — An unruly passenger on an American Airlines flight was arrested after an outburst on the plane and it was all caught on camera.

On Monday a man, who was yelling profanities at the flight crew and other passengers, was taken into custody following a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. He also had to be told several times to sit down.

Another passenger onboard the flight captured the incident on video.

American Airlines issued a statement saying the police were called to the plane to remove the man after landing.

An airport spokeswoman said the man was cited for alleged public intoxication and was taken to a hospital for unknown reasons.

It’s not clear what caused the outburst.