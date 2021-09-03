WATCH: NYPD volunteers attempt to pronounce Louisiana words, hilarity ensues

HAMMOND, La. (KTAL/WVLA) – There are so many people in Louisiana right now helping residents recover from Hurricane Ida, from citizen volunteers to law enforcement and first responders from all over the country.

In a moment of rest and downtime, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron sat down with a couple of volunteers are from the New York City Police Department to try out their pronunciations of some Louisiana names.

Names like Tchoupitoulas, Natchitoches, Tchefunte, Tangipahoa, and Ouachita.

Besides hilarious attempts, such as “Toosh-a-pa-toolis,” the officers expressed surprise at how some of these names are properly pronounced.

“That’s Ouachita? Where’s the W?!”

“Today we met Juan and David from New York City Police Department,” the post said. “Watch for a good laugh!!”

When it comes to hard to pronounce names, New York has a few of their own, however. From Saugerties to Schaghticoke, it might only be fair to turn the tables and see how our Louisiana natives do.

Do you think you can pronounce all of these cities, parishes, and words on the list in the video?