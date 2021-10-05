WATCH: Gas station evacuated after truck goes up in flames at pump

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A gas station in south Louisiana had to be evacuated and temporarily closed Monday after a customer’s vehicle caught fire at the pump.

Dramatic video showed the incident as it unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. at the station in the 1300 block of Creswell Lane in Opelousas.

Asst. Fire Chief Dwayne Roberie said the driver of a pick-up truck stopped for gas and noticed smoke coming from the engine of the truck.

Soon afterward, Roberie said, the truck burst into flames.

The driver was not injured, Roberie said.

A store clerk evacuated all customers from the building and pump area and then evacuated the store, he said.

When Opelousas firefighters arrived at the scene, Roberie said, they turned off all the pumps and then started to extinguish the blaze.

“Thankfully, he had not started pumping gas so there was no gas flowing into the vehicle otherwise this could have been a very different situation,” Roberie said.