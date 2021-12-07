WATCH: Total eclipse looms over Antarctica

ANTARCTICA (NBC Newschannel) – Western Antarctica was plunged into complete darkness for just a few moments during a solar eclipse Saturday.

The Earth’s southernmost continent gets continuous daylight from mid-October until early April.

But the solar eclipse added about one minute’s worth of darkness over the region.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the earth casting a shadow on earth – partially and sometimes fully blocking the sun’s light.

For a total eclipse to happen, the sun, moon, and Earth need to be in perfect alignment.

The only place this total eclipse was seen was in Antarctica.

The eclipse was partially seen in South Africa, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia.