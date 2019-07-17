Where to get free hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day!!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is National Hot Dog Day, the day America celebrates that favorite summertime staple.

National Hot Dog Day is declared each year by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Numerous chains and travel centers will be offering special deals and freebies throughout the day.

Pilot Flying J and Love’s Travel Stops are also offering free hot dogs or roller grill items with a coupon.

