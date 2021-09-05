Whoomp, there it is…City of Atlanta implodes 12-story hotel

ATLANTA, Geo. (NBC) – A long-standing hotel at Atlanta’s airport was imploded Sunday with hundreds of pounds of dynamite.

The 19-acre Sheraton Hotel closed in 2017 and was purchased by the City of Atlanta for a cool $17 million. The property is expected to be used as part of an expansion project at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which already covers 4,700 acres.

Erected in the 1980s, the 12-story tower’s latest incarnation was as a 395-room Sheraton Hotel attached to the former site of the Georgia International Convention Center, which closed in the early 2000s.

The remaining areas of the hotel and conference center will be demolished at a later date.