WOAH! Local fishermen caught inside a waterspout off of Grand Isle.

Local fisherman Tommy “Carl” Vidrine recorded the surprising moments as a waterspout moved directly over their boat near Grand Isle & the Caminada Pass Rocks/Jetties!

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Certainly drenched from the spotty summer thunderstorm & sea-spray from the waterspout.

Waterspout captured offshore Grand Isle, June 17– Brittani Hathorn

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says tropical waterspouts can produce 35-50mph winds, and you certainly would want to steer clear of them if possible.

