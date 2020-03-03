Election Results: Sevier County

Skip to content
Top Stories
Caddo schools lay out plan for possible coronavirus outbreak
Democrats: Judge extends Tennessee voting in storm-hit area
PLEASANT GROVE: Showstoppers rank Best of the Best in dance competition
At least 25 killed after tornadoes strike Middle Tennessee
Top Stories
Showers and thunderstorms increase late Tuesday night with the heaviest rain over the south half of the ArkLaTex
Top Stories
Overcast and warm Tuesday.. heavy rain returns tonight through Thursday morning
Scattered strong storms possible Monday evening..heaviest rain holds off until Tuesday night and Wednesday
Warm and breezy Monday.. chance of thunderstorms later in the day.. heavy rain Wednesday
Heavy rain and strong storms are possible for this week
Top Stories
Carrasco feeling strong, ready for new start with Indians
AP Exclusive _ Bryant ruling: Cubs did nothing ‘nefarious’
An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can’t be ruled out
Act of compassion leads to a spot at Bay Hill for Matthews
Top Stories
Fifth annual Shamrock Shuffle raises money to help military families
Top Stories
Pet Health: Picking the right dog food
Hundreds turned out for 3rd Annual Fit for Life Expo
Louisiana expands visiting hours at state historic sites
Rural Caddo Parish residents raise awareness about property codes
Top Stories
Hundreds turned out for 3rd Annual Fit for Life Expo
Top Stories
Friendly kissing poses European dilemma as virus spreads
Top Stories
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Shreveport Little Theater
Fit for Life Expo set for February 29
Fit for Life Tip of the Week
Top Stories
Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67
Top Stories
Political programming dominates the week in television
Top Stories
Placido Domingo’s name removed from Washington Opera program
Musicals ‘& Juliet,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ seek Olivier awards
Publisher pushes back release date for John Bolton’s book
Vuitton stages style history wall, Chanel goes pared-down
Don't Miss
Medical Breakthroughs: Avocado hand injury awareness
Preparing for a coronavirus pandemic: What to buy, places to avoid, and more questions answered
Blue Bell introduces new flavor of ice cream
‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years on the air
Special Delivery: Lafayette General Hospital welcomes six Leap Day babies in 2020
FedEx driver survives 75-foot fall
Family of bullied Australian boy declines crowdfunded trip to Disney, wants funds to support anti-bullying charities
Trending Stories
Weather
Election Results – March 3
Women wanted for theft at Bossier Walmart
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Caddo deputy
Arkansas Election Results – March 3