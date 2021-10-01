Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
Weird
Top Stories
George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again
Dry weather pattern settles in and will likely last for more than a week
Video
Dry weather pattern settles in and will likely last for more than a week
Video
1 in 8 say loved ones with opposing COVID views won’t get holiday gifts
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Dry weather pattern settles in and will likely last for more than a week
Video
Dry weather pattern settles in and will likely last for more than a week
Video
Front to end the chance of rain Sunday, comfortable weather next week
Video
Rain to continue through much of the weekend with dry weather returning next week
Video
Sports
China 2022
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Nets beat Lakers as most stars sit in preseason opener
Judge delivers in 9th, Yanks clinch playoff spot in final AB
Giants beat Padres, win NL West title on season’s final day
Changing to Guardians: Indians close with 6-0 win at Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Hunger Action Month
Jefferson Awards
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Standout Students
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
The Lynn Vance Show
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Louisiana film “Touched” explores how PTSD from sexual assault impacts a woman’s life
Video
Local woman celebrates Hispanic heritage by cooking authentic food
Video
St. Mark’s to raise funds for Humane Society with annual Blessing of the Animals
Shreveport kicks off Red River Revel Saturday
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Meet the Team
Sign up for Alerts
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Download Our App
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Federal judge hears request to block Texas abortion law
Video
Trending Stories
Bossier City: One dies, one injured in early-morning Airline Drive head-on collision
Video
Shreveport student arrested for posing with gun, gang signs on social media
Parents located: Bossier police seek help finding parent or guardian of toddler found Saturday morning
Father of lost toddler arrested; allegedly playing video games when child wandered off
Video
Vivian teen found dead on railroad tracks identified
Video
Don't Miss
Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad
Gallery
Sword-wielding man dressed as ninja injures soldiers training at California airport
European-Japanese space mission gets 1st glimpse of Mercury
'Bony express': Texas driver caught carpooling with skeleton
Blade disguised as lipstick found in traveler's bag at LaGuardia
NYT's US flag redesigns draw ire of many
Airbnb renting out ‘Scream’ house from 1996 horror flick
Gallery