Amazon opens 150,000 new positions with $18 an hour average pay, sign-on bonuses

(WGHP) — Amazon is hiring for 150,000 new positions with an $18 average pay and sign-on bonuses, according to a statement released by the company.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president, global customer fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work or a path to a full-time position with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more.

New hires will be fully trained, and all facilities follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.