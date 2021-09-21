Bossier City candy store offers $14 hourly wage to get and retain employees

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisana Boardwalk’s Rocket Fizz is offering a sweet incentive to recruit more workers. After looking for help all summer Richard Morris has decided to pay his employees $14 an hour.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on that side. It really caught their eye when they saw that on Indeed,” Morris said.

A one-stop candy store, Rocket Fizz is the go-to place for Boardwalk shoppers with a sweet tooth, but Morris said since the pandemic began he’s had difficulty finding and keeping employees. So now, he’s looking to match competitive wages across the state.

In Louisiana, the minimum hourly wage is $7.25 and Morris said he knew something had to be done.

“Since we have been in business it has not been enough. We first started at $8 and we saw what we were attracting and how we were keeping people and then okay their changing jobs because this one is paying $9 dollars and this one is paying $10,” he said.

People in the community agree that minimum wage is just not enough.

“You can’t even buy McDonald’s these days with that. I feel like $14 is a good start. Probably still not enough but it’s a very good start,” Jacquelyn Andrews-Carter said.

“The one thing I used to bring up the argument of why minimum wage should be raised is because gas is already $2.75 a gallon. if you’re only working 40 hours a week that’s barely a full tank of gas if you got anything above a mid-size car,” Reggi Wright said.

“That’s just kinda the way the world is going right now. I mean the price of everything has gone up since the pandemic. People are competing for labor. The free market is just kinda detecting what goes on.,” Morris said.

“Obviously, $14 an hour hits the bottom line pretty hard it’s just a delicate balance, and that’s part of staying in business. You have to see what you can afford, where you can save money, where you make money. But at the end of the day, it is just about keeping everybody employed keeping the business running, and staying alive,” Morris said.

Since announcing the new wages on Indeed, the store has had several candidates reaching out about positions. Even the current employees are excited about the raise.

“It’s the being able to know that I am going to be able to pay rent and to know I’ll be able to buy groceries. with everything like price increases and other places like Wal-Mart, I mean being able to afford stuff it’s going to help a lot,” Lucas Choat said.

Morris said he does not want to tell other people how to run their business but believes if they want to keep employees around increasing wages is a good start.

Employees at Rocket Fizz will start to see the new hourly pay starting on Monday.