City of Shreveport to hold job fair this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for work the City of Shreveport will be holding a job fair this week.

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at the Shreveport Convention Center on 400 Caddo St.

Below are the following organizations that will be interviewing for positions:

SporTran

Water/Sewerage

Property Standards

Public Works

Shreveport Police Department

Shreveport Fire Department

Human Resources

Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation

Shreveport Regional Airport