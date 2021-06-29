City of Shreveport to hold job fair this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for work the City of Shreveport will be holding a job fair this week.

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at the Shreveport Convention Center on 400 Caddo St.

Below are the following organizations that will be interviewing for positions:

  • SporTran
  • Water/Sewerage
  • Property Standards
  • Public Works
  • Shreveport Police Department
  • Shreveport Fire Department
  • Human Resources
  • Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation
  • Shreveport Regional Airport

