‘Do not be afraid to speak your peace’ Carencro Walmart employee who quit over PA system says she’s overwhelmed by support

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Beth McGrath nervously filmed herself speaking over the PA system in what would be her last day as an employee at the Carencro Walmart.

In the now viral 1:11 video McGrath’s face is not seen, but her painted nails and long red pigtails as she dials up the store’s intercom system to announce her resignation, outing what she described as mistreatment by management towards her and her fellow employees.

“Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth in electronics. I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone who works here is overworked and underpaid.”

The video with a caption that said “On to better things” was posted online Tuesday and so far has over 4500 shares.

Beth’s voice was clear, but her message although at times laced with profanity, was even clearer: She said, ‘the store’s management did not care about the employees, and especially its elderly employees.”

Now heard throughout the store, Beth allege’s that when any employee complains about unfair treatment, they are told they are ‘replaceable.’

“Im sick of all the bull—t.”

She further accused the store manager of sexual harassment said others in management were rude.

“I hope you don’t speak to your families, the way you speak to us.”

In the past 24-hours, McGrath has been praised on social media for coming forward and exposing what she called the ongoing “gaslighting” that takes place at the job.

“Queen, you’re my hero,” a commenter said.

On Wednesday,she returned to social media, further defending her actions and to express her gratitude.

“I am so grateful for the all support I have received in the last 24 hours.”

In the Wednesday Facebook post, McGrath said she was still ok with her decision and that it was for herself and others who felt like they had been grossly mistreated.

“I want what’s best for them. I wanted to be their voice and my voice.”

In tears, she ends the video saying, ” Don’t be afraid to speak your peace, even if it tears you down first.”