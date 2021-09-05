Federal unemployment benefits and $300 bonus end this Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Enhanced Pandemic Unemployment Benefits, which include $300 weekly bonus checks, will come to end this Labor Day weekend. This cut-off affects approximately 8.9 million Americans.

David Cathey, a partner with Unity Search Group, one of the top recruiting companies in the country, says this might be a good thing for the economy because it might force people to get back to work,

Cathey says there is a supply and demand in the job market right now.

“And I don’t necessarily believe that this a wage thing,” he said. “If you look at statistics, wages have increased 4.3 percent this year, year over year. So, we are paying people more. Now we can’t expect to make up this wage gap all in one swoop, but we are definitely paying people more.”

Cathey encourages job seekers to keep an open mind when applying to jobs – even if it’s a new position one isn’t entirely experienced in.

“And from that job many times you can find a new skill and realized that you have a particular knack and start a new career.”